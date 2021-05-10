Butler helps Heat top Celtics

BOSTON – Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help the Miami Heat hold off the Boston Celtics 130-124 Sunday as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

Duncan Robinson added 22 points, and Bam Adebayo finished with 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) now have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

It is the first of two straight games between Miami and Boston, which meet for the final time during the regular season Tuesday.

“It always feels great to win,” Butler said. “But I don't think that we closed the game like we're supposed to or capable of either. So at the same time we've got to be better.”

Evan Fournier scored 30 points to lead the Celtics (35-33), who have lost three out of four as they try to avoid the play-in round of the playoffs. Jayson Tatum added 29 points and Kemba Walker finished with 18.

Boston struggled offensively without All-Star Jaylen Brown, who missed his third straight game with a sprained right ankle. Big man Robert Williams III tried to play through turf toe in his left foot, scoring four points in 11 minutes in the first half. But he labored on it at times and was scratched for the second half.

“When we're not completely engaged for whatever reason, we're just not good,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “When we're completely engaged, we're a good basketball team. When we're not, we're not even close to being able to compete with anybody, let alone a team like Miami.”

BULLS 108, PISTONS 94: In Detroit, Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds to lead Chicago, which kept its play-in chances alive.

Zach LaVine scored 30 points as the Bulls (29-39) moved within 2 1/2 games of the Indiana Pacers (31-36) for the last Eastern Conference play-in spot. Chicago had lost five of six.

Detroit, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games, played without leading scorer Jerami Grant (knee) and point guard Cory Joseph (ankle). Rookies Killian Hayes (21 points), Saddiq Bey (20) and Isaiah Stewart (19) combined for 60 points and 21 rebounds.

MAVERICKS 124, CAVALIERS 97: In Cleveland, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 20, allowing the playoff-bound Dallas to overcome the ejection of Luka Doncic.

Doncic received a flagrant-two foul – an automatic ejection – early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sexton with “an aggressive strike to the groin area,” according to lead official David Guthrie. It occurred while jostling for position under the Cleveland basket.

Dallas extended its lead to a game over Portland in the battle for fifth place in the Western Conference.

Doncic finished with 15 points in 22 minutes and Jalen Brunson had 13 points and seven assists for the Mavericks, who never trailed in their fourth win in a row.