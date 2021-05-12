Pacers headed to play-in round

INDIANAPOLIS – Domantas Sabonis had his ninth triple-double of the season and Caris LeVert added 24 points to help Indiana rally past Philadelphia 103-94 on Tuesday night, ending the 76ers' eight-game winning streak.

Sabonis finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists as Indiana won for the third time in four games and clinched a spot in the play-in round.

Philadelphia's season-long winning streak was snapped and it prevented the 76ers from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2000-01. A win or losses by the Milwaukee Bucks or Brooklyn Nets would have wrapped it up.

Instead, Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Ben Simmons finished with 23 as Joel Embiid sat out with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Indiana trailed most of the first three quarters but rallied to take a 75-72 lead late in the third. After Philadelphia answered with an 8-0 run, the Pacers fought back to take a 94-92 lead with 3:49 left in the game and Indiana never trailed again.

TIMBERWOLVES 119, PISTONS 100: In Detroit, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 against the undermanned Pistons in a game with significant lottery implications.

Minnesota's second straight win was its 22nd in 69 games, while the Pistons dropped to 20-50. The Houston Rockets (16-53) are the only team with fewer wins than Detroit. There are three teams – the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers – with 21 wins.

Ricky Rubio added 19 points for Minnesota while DeAngelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists.

Saddiq Bey scored 21 points and Saben Lee added 20 for Detroit, which lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey had nine players dressed, including six rookies and they struggled badly on offense. Detroit shot 34.3% in the first half and turned the ball over 15 times for 16 Minnesota points.

HEAT 129, CELTICS 121: In Boston, Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament.

Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won for the 10th time in 13 games. They have three games left in the regular season.

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each scored 22 points, Kendrick Nunn had 18 and Goran Dragic 17 for the Heat. They swept the two-game series in Boston.

Miami star Jimmy Butler had 13 before missing the second half with an eye injury.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics in their regular-season home finale with 36 points. Jayson Tatum scored 33 and Evan Fournier 20. Boston has lost seven of 10.

The Celtics, who already clinched a spot in the 7-10 play-in tournament, trail Miami and Atlanta by three games, but lost the tiebreaker against both teams. Boston has three games left.

NETS 115, BULLS 107: In Chicago, Kevin Durant had 21 points and eight assists helping beat the Bulls despite Zach LaVine's 41 points.

Joe Harris added 17 points and Bruce Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Brooklyn.

Chicago had its three-game winning streak – and probably its postseason hopes – end.

Brooklyn, which lost guard Kyrie Irving to an apparent facial injury early in the second half, led 93-74 at the start of the final period.

Chicago, in desperate need of a win, helped doom itself by staying under 40% from the floor until the final minutes. Coby White finished with 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulls fell three games behind idle Washington for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament and will need to win their final three and hope for help from either the Wizards or Indiana to secure a berth.