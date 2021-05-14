Giannis scores 40 in win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night.

Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn't have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who made 14 of 18 shots from the field – six on uncontested dunks – and hit 11 of 16 free throws.

The Bucks moved within a game of the Brooklyn Nets for the Eastern Conference's No. 2 playoff seed.

Khris Middleton added 22 points, Brook Lopez had 21, and Jrue Holiday finished with 20 points and 14 assists.

Antetokounmpo scored 11 points in the pivotal third quarter, when the Bucks outscored the Pacers 40-30 to build a 13-point lead.

Four of the seven ruled-out Pacers were starters, then All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis came out after tweaking his left knee in the third quarter. Sabonis had 10 points, 14 assists and six rebounds when he sat down.

Despite the lack of bodies, Indiana kept pace for a half with 3-pointers. Justin Holiday hit six in the first quarter as the home team took a 39-38 lead into the break. He didn't hit one in the second quarter, but the Pacers had 13 3s by halftime and trailed just 69-66.

Holiday led the Pacers with 26 points. T.J. McConnell added 23, and Doug McDermott and Oshae Brissett each had 19.

HEAT 106, 76ERS 94: In Miami, Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 as Atlanta got its third straight victory.

Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since 2016-17. Atlanta has the NBA's longest active home winning streak at 10 games and has won 18 of its last 20 at State Farm Arena.

Beginning the night fourth in the Eastern Conference with a game remaining, the Hawks improved to 26-11 overall since March 1 – when Nate McMillan took over as interim head coach – the highest victory total in the East over that span.

Atlanta led 81-55 on John Collins' straightaway 3, and the Magic never got within 17 in the second half.

The lead swelled to 30 on Bogdanovich's free throws midway through the third and was trimmed to 22 entering the fourth.

The Hawks, winning for the sixth in the last seven games, rested their starters in the fourth quarter.

R.J. Hampton led the Magic with 15 points.

Bogdanovich was 9 for 12 from the field, 4 for 7 on 3s.

BULLS 114, RAPTORS 102: In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and Chicago beat short-handed Toronto.

The Bulls pulled within two games of idle Washington with two remaining for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot.

Chicago led by 24 in the third quarter, with the Raptors holding out their best players, and came away with the win despite a big effort by Stanley Johnson.

LaVine scored 16 in the second half. Markkanen made six 3-pointers – one shy of his season high.

Coby White had 17 points and 10 assists. Nikola Vucevic added 16 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulls win for the fourth time in five games.

Johnson led Toronto with a career-high 35 points. The sixth-year pro nailed six 3s and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Malachi Flynn added 16 points. But Toronto lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Considering the Raptors were missing their top six scorers, with Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher injured or resting, this one went about as expected.

The Bulls led 66-47 at the half and got it up to 24 in the third before Toronto pulled within 12 entering the fourth.