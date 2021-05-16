James leads Lakers past Pacers in return

INDIANAPOLIS – Los Angles Lakers coach Frank Vogel liked what he saw of LeBron James' return

“It is going to take time to get his timing back to 100%, but for most of the game he looked good,” Vogel said. “He looked like his old self again.”

James, back after a six-game absence, scored 24 points, including seven key points late, to lead the Lakers to a 122-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers Saturday. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points.

The Lakers can notch the No. 6 seed if they win at New Orleans today and Portland loses to Denver. If the Lakers finish No. 7, they will be in the play-in tournament against the No. 8 seed.

Davis, who missed the previous game because of a tight left thigh, sank 9 of 18 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds. James played 28 minutes, hitting 11 of 22 shots. James had eight assists and seven rebounds.

James was out for the last six games while recovering from high ankle sprain. He missed six weeks and then returned to play two games.

“It felt a lot better than the last time I came back,” James said. “I felt good coming into the game. I think each game I'll get better and better. It will take a few games to get it all back. It's up to coach and training staff if I play (today).”

Davis had missed Wednesday's game with Houston.

“I felt great the entire time,” Davis said. “It's nice to get the whole team back out there.”

Andre Drummond had 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who held a 45-37 rebounding edge.

The Lakers led 111-97 before the Pacers scored 11 straight points to trim the lead to 111-108 with 3:07 left. James then took over by scoring the next seven points, starting with a 3-pointer to put the Lakers up 118-110.

Caris LeVert, who was questionable entering the game with knee injury, was high for the Pacers with 28. JaKarr Sampson came off the bench to score 20.

NETS 105, BULLS 91: In New York, Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden for the first time in three months, leading Brooklyn to the win.

Durant shot just 4 for 17 but finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Harden had seven assists, five points and five rebounds while playing 25 minutes in his second game back from a hamstring injury.

Patrick Williams scored 24 points for the Bulls, the highest total of his rookie season. Thaddeus Young added 19 points and 13 rebounds in Chicago's first game since being eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament Friday.