Depleted Pacers face Hornets with postseason on line

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers hired coach Nate Bjorkgren to help them make a long playoff run. Instead, they need two wins to make it into the postseason.

After dealing with injuries, shoddy defense and questions of if they have the right coach, the Pacers find themselves trying to extend their season when they play host to Charlotte in today's play-in round.

“It is the biggest game of the season,” Bjorkgren said. “We've talked about the one-and-done situation and our guys are aware of that. I like the way we've been playing, I like the way we've been sharing the basketball, “I like the way we've been getting contributions off the bench and I like the way we've been moving the basketball.”

It could be a critical and timely change, especially against a foe that hasn't made the playoffs since 2015-16 and hasn't won a playoff series since 2001-02.

The Pacers lost two of three to the Hornets this season. They are trying to snap a franchise record, nine-game losing streak in the playoffs and haven't reached the second round since 2014. This time, they will be missing two starters – Myles Turner (right foot) and T.J. Warren (left foot) – and possibly point guard Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring), who hasn't played since April 29.

It appears Caris LeVert will play after missing the second half of Sunday's game with a migraine.

Charlotte lost its final five games, sliding from the No. 8 seed to No. 10 and forcing it to win road games rather than qualifying with just one win.

“It's a new season,” Hornets forward Myles Bridges said. “We're here now, and we still have a chance to make the playoffs. We're thinking about winning two games and making the playoffs.”

The Hornets' struggles have coincided with Gordon Hayward's absence. Charlotte is 8-16 since the former Butler star sprained his foot April 2.

If the Pacers win tonight, they'll have to beat the loser of the game between Washington and Boston to make the playoffs.