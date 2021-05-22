Questions abound for Pacers after loss

INDIANAPOLIS – Now that the Indiana Pacers' long, injury-riddled season is over, the hard part begins.

President of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard is embarking on yet another offseason filled with questions, the first being whether to keep coach Nate Bjorkgren.

Pritchard hired the 45-year-old former Raptors assistant in October, hopeful he could forge tight bonds with players and implement a new philosophy to keep his team fresh for a long postseason run.

It didn't work.

Rumors of internal strife surfaced late in the season, which culminated with an embarrassing 142-115 season-ending loss at Washington.

“Coach really did his best this year,” guard Malcolm Brogdon said afterward. “Regardless of the reports, regardless of all the distractions and the noise, he continued to communicate with his players. He continued to work extremely hard for us and coach us the best he could, and we appreciated that. That's what I just told him in the locker room: I appreciate him. I appreciate everything he did for me and this team.”

Defense, rebounding, an inability to close out games and injuries were far bigger obstacles.

Indiana finished 25th in the league in points allowed (115.3), had the fourth-worst rebounding differential (minus-4.1) and blew 17 fourth-quarter leads. Had they been better in any of those areas, the Pacers probably would have made their sixth straight playoff appearance.

But they couldn't overcome all the injuries.

T.J. Warren, Indiana's top scorer in 2019-20, went down with a season-ending left foot injury in late December. Myles Turner, the NBA's blocks champion, didn't return after hurting his right foot in mid-April. Caris LeVert, who was acquired in a January trade for Victor Oladipo, missed both play-in games after entering the league's health and safety protocols.

There were times Indiana didn't have any of its opening-game starters available. And yet, Bjorkgren still had Indiana within one win of making the playoffs and having a chance to end a five-year run of first-round exits.

“I thought he did great. As a first-year coach, it's always going to take a little time,” Doug McDermott said Friday. “You've got to manage a lot of stuff. There's a lot on your plate and in terms of all we went through, with all the testing and everything, I thought he did great. I thought he grew a lot as the year went on. I know there was a lot of stuff that was written about him that I don't agree with and I think Indiana is lucky to have him.”