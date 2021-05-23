Bucks open series with overtime win

MILWAUKEE – Khris Middleton broke a tie with a jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime and had 27 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 109-107 Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Middleton was closely guarded by Duncan Robinson on the 19-footer.

Miami's Goran Dragic had tied it with a corner 3-pointer with 20.6 seconds left in OT. After Middleton's shot, Jrue Holiday blocked a 3-point attempt from Jimmy Butler as the buzzer sounded.

Game 2 is Monday night in Milwaukee. Miami beat Milwaukee 4-1 in the second round last year and went on to reach the NBA Finals.

Butler forced overtime by making a buzzer-beating driving layup past Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose free-throw woes prevented the Bucks from putting the game away earlier.

Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 18 rebounds and five assists, but was just 6 of 13 on free-throw attempts. Over the last 1:06 of regulation, Antetokounmpo was 2 of 5 from the line and had a 10-second violation that prevented him from getting another free-throw attempt.

Holiday had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks.

Dragic scored 25 points, Robinson had 24 and Butler added 17 for the Heat. Butler also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

MAVERICKS 113, CLIPPERS 102: In Los Angeles, Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Dallas outshot the NBA's leading team from 3-point range to earn a win in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47% from long-range.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Cliuppers, and Paul George added 23 points. But they were a combined 3 of 14 on 3-pointers.

NETS 104, CELTICS 93: In New York, Brooklyn's Big Three went from way off to off and running. Kevin Durant had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and the Nets recovered from their superstars' frigid start to win Game 1 of the first-round series. James Harden finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in just the ninth appearance of the season for the trio.