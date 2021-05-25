Hot-shooting Bucks blast Heat

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Bryn Forbes led Milwaukee's scorching start from 3-point range as the Bucks trounced the Miami Heat 132-98 on Monday night to extend their lead in their first-round playoff series.

Milwaukee shot 22 of 53 from 3-point range – including 15 of 29 in the first half – and never trailed while leading by as many as 36 points. The Bucks' 22 3-pointers were their highest total ever in a playoff game.

Forbes scored 22 points and went 6 of 9 on 3-point attempts.

The Bucks own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series as they attempt to oust the team that beat them 4-1 in the second round last year. Game 3 takes place Thursday in Miami.

Milwaukee's two victories in this series couldn't have looked much more different.

The Bucks needed Khris Middleton's tiebreaking jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime to pull out a 109-107 victory in Game 1, which neither team ever led by more than eight points. Milwaukee essentially put away Game 2 in the first quarter as its 3-point attack went from fizzling to sizzling.

Middleton finished with 17 points and Pat Connaughton had 15 while shooting 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo had 13 rebounds and six assists to go along with his 31 points.

Miami's Dewayne Dedmon had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Heat in both categories. Goran Dragic had 18 points.

Utah's Clarkson wins Sixth Man

Utah's Jordan Clarkson, the only player to come off the bench and score 40 points in a game this season, was announced Monday as the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

And his closest competition was from a teammate: Utah's Joe Ingles was second, marking the first time the top two finishers for this award came from the same franchise.

It's the first time a Jazz player has won the award. Clarkson finished with 65 of the 100 first-place votes cast from a global panel of reporters who cover the league and appeared on all but five of the ballots.