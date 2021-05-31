Monday, May 31, 2021 1:00 am
NBA playoffs
Paul shines as Suns even series
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams initially planned to sit Chris Paul for Game 4 against the Lakers. A persistent shoulder injury had reduced the point guard to a fraction of himself, and Williams didn't think Paul could help in a crucial game.
Paul changed his coach's mind in an emotional pregame conversation Sunday.
“He said, 'Coach, let me start, and if you don't think I'm looking like I normally do, then take me out and we'll have to go in a different direction,' ” Williams said. “This is one of those situations that I had to trust the player.”
By the time Paul was finished orchestrating their superb second half, the Suns were headed back to Phoenix with a 2-2 series.
Paul had 18 points and nine assists, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder added 17 points apiece and the Suns leveled the first-round series with a 100-92 victory.
Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns, who took advantage of Anthony Davis' absence from the second half with a groin injury to reclaim home-court advantage in the series after two straight losses.
Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.
HAWKS 113, KNICKS 96: In Atlanta, Trae Young scored 27 points, and John Collins added 22 as Atlanta took a 3-1 series lead.
The Hawks will look to wrap up their first playoff series victory since 2016 when they travel to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Atlanta took control in the third quarter, stretching a four-point edge at the half to an 88-71 lead going to the final period.
NETS 141, CELTICS 126: In Boston, Kyrie Irving had 39 points and 11 rebounds to quiet the first post-pandemic full house at the TD Garden, and Kevin Durant scored 42 points to give Brooklyn a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.
James Harden added 23 points and a career postseason-high 18 assists for Brooklyn. Game 5 is in New York on Tuesday night, when the Nets will try to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2014.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story