Paul shines as Suns even series

LOS ANGELES – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams initially planned to sit Chris Paul for Game 4 against the Lakers. A persistent shoulder injury had reduced the point guard to a fraction of himself, and Williams didn't think Paul could help in a crucial game.

Paul changed his coach's mind in an emotional pregame conversation Sunday.

“He said, 'Coach, let me start, and if you don't think I'm looking like I normally do, then take me out and we'll have to go in a different direction,' ” Williams said. “This is one of those situations that I had to trust the player.”

By the time Paul was finished orchestrating their superb second half, the Suns were headed back to Phoenix with a 2-2 series.

Paul had 18 points and nine assists, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder added 17 points apiece and the Suns leveled the first-round series with a 100-92 victory.

Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns, who took advantage of Anthony Davis' absence from the second half with a groin injury to reclaim home-court advantage in the series after two straight losses.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

HAWKS 113, KNICKS 96: In Atlanta, Trae Young scored 27 points, and John Collins added 22 as Atlanta took a 3-1 series lead.

The Hawks will look to wrap up their first playoff series victory since 2016 when they travel to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta took control in the third quarter, stretching a four-point edge at the half to an 88-71 lead going to the final period.

NETS 141, CELTICS 126: In Boston, Kyrie Irving had 39 points and 11 rebounds to quiet the first post-pandemic full house at the TD Garden, and Kevin Durant scored 42 points to give Brooklyn a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

James Harden added 23 points and a career postseason-high 18 assists for Brooklyn. Game 5 is in New York on Tuesday night, when the Nets will try to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2014.