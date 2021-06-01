Wizards make most of Embiid's injury

WASHINGTON – After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their Game 4 lead – and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years.

Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series is Wednesday at Philadelphia.

Nothing had as much of an effect on the outcome and, potentially, the rest of this postseason for Philadelphia, the East's No. 1 seed, as what happened to Embiid, who came into the night averaging better than a point per minute in the series.

In Game 3's 29-point win for the 76ers, for example, he produced a playoff career-high 36 points in 28 minutes against the Wizards, who needed to go through the play-in round just to get the No. 8 seed.

But the center headed to the locker room late in the first quarter after taking a hard fall behind the baseline when his shot was blocked by Robin Lopez. Embiid tried to play on, wincing and leaning over during breaks in play, before checking out eventually and limping off.

He never returned and finished with eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes.

Irving: Racism at heart of behavior

Kyrie Irving says banning fans who mistreat NBA players won't solve the problem.

It goes deeper than that.

“(It's) just underlying racism, and treating people like they're in a human zoo,” Irving said after a water bottle was thrown at him following Brooklyn's 141-126 victory over the Celtics on Sunday night.

“Throwing stuff at people, saying things. There's a certain point where it gets to be too much,” said the Nets guard, who spent two years playing in Boston and revealed last week he was the victim of racism during his time in the city. “You see people just feel very entitled out here. ... As a Black man playing in the NBA, dealing with a lot of this stuff, it's fairly difficult. You never know what's going to happen.”

As Irving walked off the court, he was nearly hit by a bottle thrown from the stands. Irving and Nets guard Tyler Johnson turned toward the stands and pointed. A spokeswoman for the TD Garden said Boston Police arrested one person Sunday night “for throwing an object.”

“Fans have got to grow up at some point,” Nets forward Kevin Durant said. “... You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So have some respect for the game. Have some respect for the human beings. And have some respect for yourself.”