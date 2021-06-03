76ers advance without Embiid

PHILADELPHIA – Rest up, Joel Embiid.

With an NBA title still in sight, the 76ers will need their injured franchise center – healthy and ready to roll – in the second round against Atlanta

Seth Curry scored a playoff career-high 30 points and Philadelphia beat Washington 129-112 on Wednesday night to end the series in five games, overcoming Embiid's absence because of a knee injury.

Tobias Harris added 28 points and teamed with Curry and Ben Simmons to carry the offensive load with Embiid out. Simmons had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to keep the top-seeded 76ers in the hunt for their first championship since 1983.

Embiid is day to day with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and he was reduced to Philadelphia's biggest cheerleader as the Sixers put the misery of last season's first-round sweep behind them.

Embiid gave a sneak peek that the injury suffered in a Game 4 loss might not keep him out very long. The NBA MVP candidate had the crowd going wild when he hit the court for pregame warmups. He shot jumpers around the perimeter, fadeaways, even some free throws – all without any sort of noticeable knee brace under his white leggings – and put on a show that proved his absence might not last beyond Game 5.

HAWKS 103, KNICKS 89: In New York, Trae Young put the finishing touches on his impressive first playoff series with 36 points and nine assists to lift Atlanta in Game 5.

Clint Capela backed up his confident words from a day earlier with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who will play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in their first trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016.

Young never looked like a playoff rookie, hitting the winning shot with 0.9 seconds left in the opener and scoring at least 20 points in every game. He made a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left for a 15-point lead, then stood at midcourt and bowed to the crowd that jeered him all series.

The profane chants toward the point guard were less frequent than in Games 1 or 2. Young was never rattled by the fans, one of whom was banned after spitting on Young in Game 2. Now he has silenced them for the summer.

Stevens replacing Ainge as president

Danny Ainge, who helped bring two NBA titles to Boston as a player and another as the team's basketball boss, stepped down from the Celtics front office just hours after they were eliminated from the postseason, and coach Brad Stevens is giving up his job on the bench to replace him.

Stevens will lead the search for his successor, the Celtics said in a news conference. He leaves as the fourth-winningest coach in franchise history, but one who failed to hang a championship banner in the rafters.

Pistons hire Beilein as adviser

Detroit hired John Beilein as a senior adviser for player development, saying the hope is that the former NBA and Michigan coach can help the young team “maximize its potential.”