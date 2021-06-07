Clippers top Mavs to capture Game 7

LOS ANGELES – No chest-thumping, shouting or theatrics. With very little change of expression, Kawhi Leonard altered the Los Angeles Clippers' playoff fortunes.

Leonard narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, to help the Clippers finish off the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 on Sunday in Game 7 of the first-round series.

“It's all about the moment,” Leonard said. “You got to be aggressive all night and don't try to make the game be perfect.”

Playing in front of a noisy mix of 7,342 masked fans and cardboard cutouts, the Clippers did what neither team had been able to pull off in the first six games – win at home. It was the first time in NBA history the road team won the first six games of a playoff series.

“We saw everything in this series,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said.

The Clippers became the fifth team in league history to lose the first two games at home and come back to win a playoff series.

“It was a great win for us,” said Tyronn Lue, who improved to 4-0 in Game 7s of his coaching career. “It showed a lot about our team.”

The fourth-seeded Clippers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals for the second straight year. They'll play the top-seeded Utah Jazz starting Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

“We showed great resilience,” said Paul George, who scored 22 points. “They pushed us. They definitely got us war-ready. We hung in there, we played for one another, we played hard.”

Luka Doncic had 46 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds to lead the fifth-seeded Mavs, who have yet to win a playoff series since capturing the NBA championship in 2011. He finished the series with 250 points, 55 rebounds and 72 assists.

“Game seven is the toughest game. You've got to give it everything,” Doncic said. “We've been in the playoffs twice since I've been there, lost both times. You get paid to win.”

HAWKS 128, 76ERS 100: In Philadelphia, Trae Young scored 25 of his 35 points in the first half as Atlanta shook off Joel Embiid and a hostile crowd and held on to win Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second-round series.

Young and the Hawks had the Sixers down for the count from the jump.

The Sixers' rally came too late as they pulled within three with 1:01 left on consecutive baskets from Embiid. Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic put his fingers to his lips and shushed the raucous crowd when he hit a 3 that sealed the win.

The Hawks made 14 of their first 18 shots from the floor and were the aggressors eagerly seizing their moment.

The Hawks used a 17-0 run in the first half that quickly made it a rout.

Young stuck a pose in Philly – he held his right arm high and pointed toward the basket for several seconds that followed a 27-footer he buried to close the first half.