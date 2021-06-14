Bucks even series at 2 after Nets' Irving hurt

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.

The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Brooklyn.

Brooklyn's immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio.

Irving got hurt midway through the second quarter and didn't return. The Nets already are missing nine-time All-Star and 2018 MVP James Harden, who hasn't played since the opening minute of Game 1 due to right hamstring tightness.

That puts even more pressure on Kevin Durant, who has carried the Nets this series and provided 28 points and 13 rebounds Sunday. The only other Net in double figures was Irving, who had 11 points before leaving.

After Irving made a basket in the paint to cut the Bucks' lead to 44-40 midway through the second quarter, his left leg hit the right leg of Antetokounmpo on his way down and his ankle rolled. Irving landed awkwardly and clutched his right ankle as play briefly continued on the other end of the floor.

When play stopped due to a change of possession, team officials went to the floor to check on Irving, who appeared in pain on the floor before being able to walk to the locker room. The Nets announced at halftime that the seven-time All-Star wouldn't return to the game.

The Bucks already had taken the lead for good even before Irving's injury.

They got more balance Sunday after eking out an 86-83 victory in Game 3, when Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo combined for 68 points, 79% of the Bucks' scoring output. That marked the highest percentage of a team's points that a duo had combined to score in any NBA playoff game ever.

Middleton scored 19 points, Jrue Holiday had 14, P.J. Tucker got 13 and Bryn Forbes added 10 for the Bucks.

SUNS 125, NUGGETS 118: In Denver, Phoenix roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years by completing a four-game sweep of Denver and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection.

Chris Paul scored 37 points and Devin Booker added 34 in a physical game marred by Jokic's ejection.

Jokic was tossed with 3:52 left in the third quarter and the Nuggets trailing 83-76 after his hard right-hand windmill swipe sent the basketball flying but also caught Cameron Payne in the face.

Booker took umbrage at the hard foul and got in the big man's face before teammates and coaches pulled everyone apart.

Officials assessed a double technical on Jokic and Booker and ejected the MVP after upping the call to a Flagrant 2. Jokic finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes.