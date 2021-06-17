Leonard misses Game 5 with right knee injury

Kawhi Leonard's right knee is now a major concern for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The All-NBA forward was ruled out of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday with what the Clippers are calling a sprain. A person with knowledge of the matter said Leonard will need more testing and evaluation, raising questions about his availability going forward.

The structural integrity of Leonard's knee had yet to be fully determined, the person said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not offered any specific diagnosis other than sprain. A sprain, by definition, is a ligament injury, though the Clippers have not said which of the four knee ligaments is the cause for concern.

“There is no timetable for his return,” the Clippers said.

After Wednesday's game in Salt Lake City, the series resumes with Game 6 on Friday in Los Angeles. Game 7, if necessary, is back in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Paul's status for West finals unclear

Phoenix guard Chris Paul has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and it is unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the Western Conference finals next week, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday. The Suns are not certain exactly how long Paul will have to be away from the team, the person said.

Paul has been vaccinated against COVID-19, said another person, also speaking on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns. And that may mean that Paul, if he has tested positive, could be cleared to return more quickly than those who tested positive before vaccines were readily available.

Around the league

Scott Brooks won't be back with the Washington Wizards next season after general manager Tommy Sheppard announced the coach's contract would not be extended. Brooks is out after just one playoff series victory in 2017 to show for his five seasons on the job. Washington made the playoffs three times in those five years. Washington was 183-207 overall during the regular season with Brooks as coach. ... Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm. Van Gundy coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record. ... Dallas general manager Donnie Nelson is leaving the organization after 24 seasons. ... Portland guard Damian Lillard has told USA Basketball officials that he will play for the national team in this summer's Tokyo Olympics.