Collision with ref slows Hawks' Young

ATLANTA – Finally, Trae Young ran into someone he couldn't beat.

A referee.

The Atlanta Hawks' playoff star twisted his right ankle in a freak encounter with an official's foot late in the third quarter of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Young was able to return for much of the fourth quarter, but he didn't have the sort of explosiveness that has made him the breakout leader of Atlanta's stunning playoff run.

“It's sore right now,” he said, rubbing his forehead. “It's hurting. It's frustrating.”

Young underwent an MRI on Monday that showed a bone bruise. He was listed as questionable for Game 4 tonight.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he won't make a call on Young's availability until shortly before today's crucial contest. He was getting extensive treatment in hopes of being able to play.

“I'll wait until tomorrow to find out where Trae's at, how he feels, if he can go,” McMillan said. “If (team medical officials) give me the OK that he can go, that he won't injure himself or do any more damage to his body, we'll put him out there. But all of that I will get to tomorrow.”

Even though Young finished with 35 points, the Hawks bogged down offensively in the closing minutes, allowing the Bucks to rally for a 113-102 victory that gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

It's hard to envision the Hawks advancing to the NBA Finals if Young is not at least some semblance of himself the rest of the series.

“Of course, he's our best player,” teammate Danilo Gallinari said. “If we had to play without him, it's tough.

Milwaukee's best player is Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, and one of the best players on the planet.

But he'll gladly cede the closer's role to Khris Middleton in the Eastern Conference finals.

Middleton took command in the final minutes of Game 3.

“We were like, 'Get the hell out of the way, give him the ball, take us home, Khris,' and that's what he did,” Antetokounmpo said. “I trust this guy to death. If he wants the ball, he gets it. Simple as that. He's knocking down shots.”

Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter, to rally the Bucks to a victory that restored the home-court edge they lost to the Hawks in the series opener at Milwaukee.