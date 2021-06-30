Giannis injured in defeat

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young's absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

And in another twist to a series no one saw coming, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player.

Lou Williams did a stellar job filling in for Young with 21 points,

Game 4 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

Young was declared out about 45 minutes before tipoff, having sustained a bone bruise when he twisted his right ankle stepping on an official's foot along the sideline in Game 3.

After a dismal first half for Antetokounmpo, who was held to six points and chunked up a pair of airballs from the free-throw line, the Greek Freak came out firing in the third quarter.

He scored eight points in the first 41/2 minutes and sliced Atlanta's lead to 62-54 with a step-back jumper.

But, the next time down the court, Williams worked a pick-and-roll with Clint Capela, who went up for a dunk that Antetokounmpo tried to contest. The Bucks star landed awkwardly and went down in a heap, grasping at his left knee while a hush fell over the arena.

Atlanta outscored the Bucks 25-8 the rest of the quarter to seize a commanding 87-62 lead.