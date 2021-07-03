Who's in? Status of stars still unknown

ATLANTA – It has become a familiar holding pattern in the Eastern Conference final.

The wait to see who's going to play.

Nothing has changed with the series headed back to Atlanta for a potentially clinching Game 6 tonight between the Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee is up 3-2 and can lock up its first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974.

The Hawks, who haven't made it to the final round since their days in St. Louis, are hoping to force the series back to Wisconsin for a Game 7 on Monday night.

The Phoenix Suns have already locked up the Western Conference crown and are awaiting the Milwaukee-Atlanta winner.

How it all plays out could come down the medical report.

Hawks star Trae Young has missed two straight games with a bone bruise in his right foot.

The Bucks took the court in Game 5 without their best player, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined by a hyperextended left knee.

The status of both players may not be known until shortly before tipoff at State Farm Arena, though Antetokounmpo is unlikely to play after the Bucks listed him as doubtful on their injury report.

The Hawks said Young is questionable – the same status he was given before the last two games.

“I have nothing for you,” Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said Friday during a Zoom call with the media.

Both teams have shown they can win without their most prominent players.

The Hawks led from start to finish in a 22-point romp in Game 4, though it must be noted Milwaukee was showing signs of a comeback until Antetokounmpo went down in third quarter.

With Young and Antetokounmpo both sidelined in Game 5, the Bucks took a wire-to-wire victory.

McMillan said Young hasn't felt comfortable enough to test his ailing foot under game conditions.

“If Trae could play, he would be out there,” the coach said ... “ It's not anything that's long term. It's just he has pain that is not comfortable enough for him to get out there and feel like he can help the team.”

This has become a series of unlikely leaders.

Longtime NBA sixth man Lou Williams has gotten the first two playoff starts of his 16-year career filling in for Young, averaging 19 points and more than 35 minutes of playing time.

Bobby Portis was stellar in his first career playoff start Thursday with 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.