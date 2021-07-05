Antetokounmpo's status unclear

ATLANTA – The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player.

Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It's not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks.

“It's just a day-to-day thing,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after a 118-107 win over the Hawks gave Milwaukee a 4-2 series win.

“We'll update it when appropriate,” Budenholzer said.

Khris Middleton, who stands with Antetokounmpo as the veteran leaders on the team, scored Milwaukee's first 16 points of the second half and led the Bucks with 32. Jrue Holiday added 27 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and four steals.

This is Milwaukee's first berth in the NBA Finals since 1974. Milwaukee won its lone title in 1971 and lost in the finals in 1974.

Antetokounmpo was the center of the Bucks' efforts to build a championship contender. Not having him on the floor took a little something out of the celebration.

“There's a bittersweetness to him not being able to play these last two games,” Budenholzer said.