Tatum gets Bryant's number

LAS VEGAS – Jayson Tatum was 15 when he made his first USA Basketball national team. It was 2013, when he got picked to play in the FIBA Americas U-16 championships at Uruguay. And one of the biggest thrills from that experience was getting his jersey.

It bore No. 10.

Kobe Bryant's number. Tatum's favorite player's number.

Bryant wore No. 24 and No. 8 with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he donned No. 10 for USA Basketball when he helped the Americans capture gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Tatum has worn that number as part of U.S. teams several times since – and will wear it at the Tokyo Olympics, where the Americans will aim to capture a fourth consecutive gold medal.

“With this being the first Olympics since we lost him, it holds that much more value,” Tatum said. “It's not something I take lightly.”

There is a significance to the No. 10 jersey across sports, particularly soccer, where it always seems to be adorning the best players.

For USA Basketball, it was Bryant's. When he decided not to play in the 2016 Olympics, the number ended up with Kyrie Irving — another player who idolizes Bryant, just as Tatum does. And now, as was the case when the U.S. went to the Basketball World Cup two years ago, the jersey is Tatum's.

“For JT to have this moment, I'm happy for him, genuinely,” U.S. center Bam Adebayo said. “I've known JT since I was 12. He deserves everything he's getting and he's going to keep deserving more because he's such a great player. I'm happy for him. That's his idol, and he gets to represent that number. I know he's going to have that 'Mamba Mentality' when he puts that 10 on.”

Adebayo is another player who makes no secret of his affinity for Bryant. He's worn Bryant's shoes for games, and said he's devastated that he never got to meet him.