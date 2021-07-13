Bucks' star staying humble

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo shook his head, unwilling to place himself in the class of the only player with a longer streak of 40-point games in an NBA Finals.

“I'm not Michael Jordan,” Antetokounmpo said.

No, but he's exactly the player the Milwaukee Bucks need if they are going to win their first title in 50 years. They can tie the series, which they currently trail 2-1 against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 tonight.

With 42 and 41 points in his last two games, Antetokounmpo has joined LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Jerry West and Rick Barry as players to have two straight 40-point outings in the NBA Finals.

That's halfway to Jordan, who did it four consecutive times in 1993 against Phoenix.

“I'm not Michael Jordan,” Antetokounmpo repeated. “But you know, all I care about right now, it's getting one more, that's all. Just take care of business, doing our job.”

When Antetokounmpo returned from a knee injury with 20 points and 17 rebounds in Game 1 of the series, he delivered good numbers.

But the 6-foot-11, 250-pound Antetokounmpo will always collect stats. With his long arms and longer strides, he can easily get himself near enough to the basket to snatch a rebound or drop in a bucket.

Good numbers don't mean it was a great game.

Perhaps still uncertain of the knee or just readjusting to teammates who had played well without him, Antetokounmpo didn't seize the moment the way the Bucks needed. He took only 11 shots – fewer than three teammates.

The last two games were the Greek Freak these NBA Finals demand.

He had 42 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2, then 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Bucks finally got on the board in Game 3 with a 120-100 victory.

“He's just doing whatever it takes to help his team, to help us,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He's in an aggressive mindset.”

The two-time MVP needs to stay in it.

Attacking the paint as he did in Game 3 presents problems for which the Suns may not have the answers. He helped send Deandre Ayton to the bench in foul trouble after the center had Phoenix leading early in the second quarter. And he created open shooting space for Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to get some clean looks after they struggled in Game 2.