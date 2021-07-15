Beal's status in doubt over virus

A person with knowledge of the situation says U.S. Olympic guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has entered the health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, which raises the possibility that he might miss the Tokyo Games.

Beal will be tested multiple times in the coming days, according to the person who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the player involved for USA Basketball was not revealed publicly. The results of those tests will likely determine if he remains on the roster, the person said.

“A member of the USA Basketball Men's National Team has been placed under USA Basketball's health and safety protocols,” the federation announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon, without identifying the player involved.

USA Basketball could still replace Beal before heading to Tokyo. The Americans picked their 12-man team last month but noted that it may change if necessary.

Players, and their family members, in Las Vegas have been tested daily during their training camp there. Many have family with them now since those loved ones will not be allowed to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics because of virus-related restrictions there. Mask-wearing has been required and many of the same rules and policies that players had to adhere to during the NBA season has carried over to the U.S. camp.

Beal has played in, and started, all three exhibitions for the U.S. so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points on 10 for 21 shooting.

US women lose to WNBA stars

Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and the WNBA All-Star team beat the U.S. Olympic team 93-85 on Wednesday night in the league's All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

The WNBA team led 75-73 midway through the fourth quarter before Ogunbowale had a four-point play to extend the advantage to six. The Olympic squad closed within 83-78 before Ogunbowale, who earned MVP honors for the game, hit another 3-pointer and posed to the crowd, which included many current and former WNBA players and team owners.

The Olympic team cut its deficit to 91-85 and had a chance to get closer, but Courtney Williams blocked A'ja Wilson's shot with 1:15 left and they could get any closer.

Brittney Griner scored 17 points and Breanna Stewart had 15 to lead the Olympic team, which had been 3-0 in previous games against WNBA select squads.

US star Diana Taurasi suffered a hip injury in practice a few weeks ago and missed the final three games before the Olympic break for the Mercury. She was warming up before the game, but didn't play.