Booker has big game, but Bucks win

MILWAUKEE – The Phoenix Suns couldn't take advantage of Devin Booker's 42-point game Wednesday in Milwaukee, falling 109-103.

With the win, the Bucks evened the best-of-7 NBA Finals at 2-2.

Game 5 is Saturday in Phoenix.

For Milwaukee, Kris Middleton scored 40 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26.

Prior to Game 4, Booker's impressive postseason run had hit one of its first real speed bumps.

Booker shot just 3 of 14 Sunday night and managed just 10 points as the Suns lost 120-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. That performance came after Booker scored 27 points in Game 1 and 31 points in Game 2. It was the first time he'd been held below 15 points in 19 playoff games.

“They keyed on him,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “He missed some shots. So that's going to happen.”

Booker hasn't experienced many nights like that in this postseason, the first of his six-year NBA career.

He entered Game 4 just 21 points shy of Rick Barry's 54-year-old record for total points in a player's first career postseason, though Barry reached that total in just 15 games.

Before Sunday, Booker had scored at least 22 points in five straight games.

Booker also went 1 of 7 on 3-point attempts Sunday to continue his somewhat erratic recent performance from beyond the arc.

“I think I can get better ones,” Booker said of his shot selection. “We'll make that happen.”

Though he was 1 of 8 on 3-pointers in Game 1, he continually drew fouls and made all 10 of his free-throw attempts. He never got to the foul line in Game 2 but sizzled from 3-point range.

But nothing really worked for him Sunday night.

The good news for the Suns is that Booker has performed well after struggling in this postseason.

After the Suns took a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers, Booker shot 5 of 21 in a 106-92 Game 3 loss. But he averaged 26 points over the last three games of that series, including a 25-point effort in an 84-80 Game 4 victory.

“He's been in this situation before, as you guys alluded to,” Williams told reporters after Sunday night's game. “When you get to the finals, it means you've been in a number of situations. So this is nothing new to us anymore. He'll bounce back.”