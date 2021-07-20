As city's ready to party, Bucks keep focus on goal

MILWAUKEE – High atop the outside of Fiserv Forum – way above even a leaping Giannis Antetokounmpo's reach – blares the Bucks' postseason motto.

“HISTORY IN THE MAKING” it reads, a sign and a situation that's now impossible to ignore.

And yet, that's exactly what the Bucks are trying to do.

They can indeed make history tonight as Milwaukee's first NBA champion since 1971. But the Bucks have to resist thinking about what happens if they beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

“It's hard, because you work so hard to be in that moment, which is tomorrow,” Antetokounmpo said Monday. “It's hard not to get ahead of yourself. But this is the time that you've got to be the most disciplined.”

The Bucks have won the last three games to set up a potential party 50 years in the making.

Around 17,000 fans are expected inside the arena, and the Bucks announced Monday that the Deer District has been expanded to allow up to 65,000 fans to stand shoulder-to-shoulder outside.

It's a scene that couldn't have happened for much of this season that has been played during the coronavirus pandemic. The Bucks only began permitting a limited number of fans at games in February, nearly two months after the season began. Even when postseason play started in May, capacity was capped at 9,100, a little above 50%.

Whatever the number is today, it will sound a whole lot louder if the Bucks are lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

“But we got to focus, we got to do our job,” Antetokounmpo said. “Then they can do their job celebrating at the end. But we got to do our job first.”

The Suns are excited, too.

That's how Chris Paul said they feel, despite blowing a 2-0 lead and facing elimination.

“Something that Coach and everybody has been saying: If you went to the beginning of the season and said we had a chance to be where we are right now, would you take it? Absolutely,” Paul said.

“And we get a chance to determine the outcome. It's not like the game is going to be simulated or somebody else's got to play. We get a chance. We control our own destiny. So I think that's the exciting part about it.”

If the Suns do win today, Game 7 would be Thursday in Phoenix.