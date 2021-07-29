NBA prospects ready to hear their names called

Cade Cunningham spent years honing his game for a shot at becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

The Oklahoma State one-and-done star could accomplish that goal tonight as the headliner of a class that includes scorers, playmakers and potentially elite defenders.

“I've been saying for a long time,” Cunningham said, “we have one of the best classes in a long time. And I'm really appreciative of the fact that we've all been pushing each other throughout us coming through high school and things like that.”

Cunningham's name is expected to be the first called when the Detroit Pistons open the draft in New York, while the rest of the top tier comes from Cunningham's same 2020 high school recruiting class.

There's Southern California big man Evan Mobley, the draft's top big man who helped the Trojans make their deepest NCAA Tournament push in two decades. Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs helped the Bulldogs carry an unbeaten record into the national title game. Florida State's Scottie Barnes is a playmaking forward capable of locking down smaller guards.

And there are preps-to-pros prospects in guard Jalen Green and forward Jonathan Kuminga, with each bypassing college basketball to play in the G League.

“Our talent on the floor speaks for itself,” Suggs said. “But off the floor and in locker rooms, we're guys who lead and guys who you want in your locker room.”

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas said depth at the top of this draft is the best since 2003, which produced perennial All-Stars LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in the first five picks.

“Look, having LeBron in a draft was certainly better,” said Bilas, a former Duke player. “Zion (Williamson in 2019) made it more interesting that year. But none of the drafts that I can remember since 2003 have combined power at the top and depth of really good talent like this.”

It starts with Cunningham, mentioned as a candidate to go No. 1 before ever playing for the Cowboys. The 6-foot-8 point guard and first-team Associated Press All-American averaged 20.1 points while working as an effective playmaker.

“Any time I watch basketball or I'm just watching the playoffs, their playmaking ability shows how much they know the game and just their feel for the game,” Cunningham said. “If you can make plays for your team and help put your teammates in winning positions, you can always find yourself getting playing time.”

The Pistons won last month's lottery for the top pick after a second straight 20-win season, and they haven't finished better than .500 five straight years. General manager Troy Weaver wouldn't reveal plans for tonight, noting: “Everybody's made the pick but us.”

Houston checks in at No. 2, the first of three first-round selections as the Rockets rebuild following the James Harden trade to Brooklyn and a league-worst 17 wins.

Cleveland has its only pick at No. 3 for a roster in flux since James left after the 2018 season. Toronto sits at No. 4, followed by Orlando – which also owns the No. 8 pick.

Names to watch include international first-round prospects in Australian teen Josh Giddey, and big men Alperen Sengun from Turkey and Usman Garuba from Spain. There's also Tennessee freshman guard Keon Johnson, who set an NBA combine record with a 48-inch vertical.