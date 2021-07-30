Pistons draft guard Cunningham

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver didn't want to overthink the first pick in Thursday's NBA draft. He did what everyone expected and grabbed Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.

“This was almost anti-climactic because everyone had him first in their mock drafts,” he said with a smile. “He gives our roster so much flexibility because we can play him in the frontcourt or the backcourt. That and his leadership – he's a human connector – are two of the things that put him over the top.”

The selection of Cunningham kicked off a wild night, as news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers were acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards for, according to sources, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the 22nd pick in the draft (Isaiah Jackson).

Westbrook averaged a triple-double (22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists) for the fourth time in his 13-year career last season. He is the league's career leader in triple-doubles with 184 and gives the Lakers another playmaker to pair with All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Indiana Pacers selected Oregon guard Chris Duarte with the 13th pick of the draft. At 24, he was the oldest player available, but he averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals in his second and final season with the Ducks.

The Pacers believe Duarte, 6-foot-6, who shot 53.2% from the field and 42.4% on 3-pointers, can help them return to the playoffs after being eliminated in the play-in round last season. The Pacers still had two second-round picks, Nos. 54 and 60, and traded Aaron Holiday to the Wizards, according to The Athletic, for Jackson after he'd been dealt by the Lakers.

Cunningham, the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American as a freshman, averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while leading the Cowboys to a 21-9 record and their first NCAA Tournament berth in four years.

The 6-foot-8 ball-handling guard will add another weapon to a Pistons lineup that had four players age 21 or younger in their rotation last season. Two of the four, Killian Hayes and Saben Lee, are pass-first guards who could play alongside Cunningham in a lineup with leading scorer Jeremi Grant (22.3 ppg), and two 2021 All-Rookie selections, 3-point specialist Saddiq Bey and rebounder Isaiah Stewart.

“It's still pretty surreal to me. I know how much responsibility comes with being the No. 1 pick,” Cunningham said. “I know how much responsibility a city will put on the guy that they take No. 1. I'm more than excited to take on those tasks and try to deliver to the city of Detroit.”

Detroit hadn't had the first-overall pick since 1970, when they selected Hall of Famer Bob Lanier out of St. Bonaventure.

With the second pick, the Houston Rockets took Jalen Green, who played last season with the G League's Ignite.

Green did not shy away from the pressure of being a high draft pick and said he is excited about being the centerpiece of the Rockets in the post-James Harden era.

“I can be that piece,” he said. “I think I can bring that dog mentality, that defensive mindset; ... they already got a lot of star players, a lot of excitement on the team. I think they're just missing one more piece and I think I can fulfill that.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Evan Mobley of USC with the third pick. And the Toronto Raptors chose Florida State's Scottie Barnes fourth. Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs went fifth to the Orlando Magic.