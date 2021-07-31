Westbrook heads to LA, thanks Wizards fans

All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook thanked Washington Wizards fans after he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Even though the trade isn't official for another week, Westbrook took to Twitter to thank Wizards fans, with one of his tweets ending “I will forever be grateful and appreciative of my experience with the organization. Thank you!”

The Lakers are acquiring Westbrook from Washington for three players and the rights to first-round pick Isaiah Jackson.

According to two people with knowledge of the deal, the Lakers are trading Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to Washington for Westbrook, who is a Los Angeles native and helped lead UCLA to a pair of Final Four appearances. The Lakers had the 22nd overall pick in Thursday's draft and selected Jackson, a 6-foot-11 forward from Kentucky.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be officially announced until Aug. 6, when the salary cap becomes official and teams can also begin making moves for the upcoming season. The Lakers will also receive second-round picks from the Wizards in 2024 and '28.

Jackson eventually ended up with the Pacers as part of the deal that sent Aaron Holiday to Washington.

Westbrook is the league's career leader in triple-doubles with 184 and gives the Lakers another playmaker to pair with All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Report: Celtics trade Thompson

The Celtics reached a three-team agreement that saw them trade forward Tristan Thompson, according to ESPN. Thompson, who averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 54 games last season, is headed to Sacramento, per the report.

The Celtics are receiving former Providence guard Kris Dunn and former Maryland center Bruno Fernando from Atlanta in the deal, along with a 2023 second-round pick. Going to the Hawks is Kings guard Delon Wright, a former first-round pick.

Thompson help Cleveland win the NBA title in 2016.

Jazz trades Favors

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Friday it has acquired forward Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations.

The 6-foot-10 Favors has appeared in 751 games with the Jazz, Nets and Pelicans. Over his 12-year NBA career, he has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.23 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game. He played about 15 minutes per game and scored 5.4 points per contest for the Jazz last season.