Bulls, Heat to sign guards

Point guards were the immediate focus when the NBA's free agency window opened Monday night, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat and Lonzo Ball on his way to the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Chris Paul and Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams.

A person with knowledge of the deal said Lowry would be signing a three-year contract worth nearly $30 million annually in what will become a sign-and-trade that sends Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa from Miami to Toronto.

Paul agreed to a contract to remain with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, a source said, and it would be worth nearly $120 million if all four years are completed and would push Paul's career earnings past the $400 million mark.

Conley agreed to a $73 million, four-year deal to remain with the Utah Jazz, the team that finished last season with the NBA's best regular-season record.

No new contracts can be signed until noon Friday. The league set the salary cap for this coming season at $112.414 million, with the tax level at $136.606 million.

Miami made the biggest early splash, landing Lowry and agreeing to terms with 3-point specialist Duncan Robinson on a deal that would be worth nearly $90 million if all five years are completed. The Heat also lured P.J. Tucker away from NBA champion Milwaukee; Tucker will make around $7 million this season in Miami and holds an option to remain there in 2022-23.

Ball will be acquired by the Bulls from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal worth $85 million, Klutch Sports announced. The deal, according to ESPN, included sending Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple from Chicago to the Pelicans.

Ball isn't the only guard heading to Chicago; Alex Caruso is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for the Bulls on a four-year deal worth a reported $37 million.

Around the league

The Bucks are keeping Bobby Portis for next season, with a player option for 2022-23. ... The Dallas Mavericks agreed to a four-year, $74 million deal to retain Tim Hardaway Jr. ... The Indiana Pacers agreed to a four-year deal to keep point guard T.J. McConnell, with ESPN reporting that deal would be worth roughly $9 million annually. ... Cleveland is keeping center Jarrett Allen on a five-year, $100 million deal. ... The Lakers reached an agreement with Dwight Howard to bring the veteran center to L.A. for a third time, according to the Los Angeles Times, which added the Lakers also agreed to one-year deals with Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington.