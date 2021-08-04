Bulls continue to upgrade with DeRozan deal

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls made another major upgrade, acquiring high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan a day after adding point guard Lonzo Ball.

The Bulls agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $85 million contract with DeRozan as part of a sign-and-trade with San Antonio, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because teams cannot announce deals until Friday. It was not clear what the Spurs are getting in return.

A four-time All-Star, DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio. He scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%.

But San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season after an NBA-record 22 straight appearances.

DeRozan, who turns 32 on Saturday, figures to form a high-scoring trio with Olympian Zach LaVine and two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, with Ball leading a revamped backcourt.

Elsewhere on a busy night of NBA news, the Lakers added some youth Tuesday to their team on the second day of the NBA's free-agency period.

With agreements from the seasoned Carmelo Anthony and the 20-somethings Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn, the Lakers have a loaded roster of 13 players for coach Frank Vogel and his staff.

Anthony, 37, essentially broke his own news on social media Tuesday, posting a two-second video displaying ME70, with the seven turning into the Lakers' logo. His agent, Aaron Mintz, confirmed that Anthony will join the Lakers.

Anthony, 37, is an 18-year veteran who averaged 13.4 points and made 40.9% of his 3-pointers last season in Portland. The 6-7 Anthony was solid off the bench for the Trail Blazers.

Horton-Tucker, 20, agreed to a three-year deal for $32 million, with a player option for the third season, according to his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

Also on Tuesday, Stephen Curry landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors that takes him through the 2025-26 season.

Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season, then $51.9 million in '23-'24, $55.7 million in '24-'25 and $59.6 million in the final year of the deal.