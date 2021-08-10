Doncic gets supermax deal

DALLAS – Luka Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star's home country to finish off the biggest contract in franchise history.

Agent Bill Duffy told ESPN and the Dallas Morning News on Monday that Doncic and the Mavericks had agreed to terms. The team said a virtual news conference is planned for today.

News of Doncic's five-year deal, which will kick in for the 2022-23 season, came as the Mavericks re-signed his most reliable scoring partner in the backcourt, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., to a $75 million, four-year contract.

Doncic, 22, was an All-Star in his second and third seasons after being named Rookie of the Year in 2018-19. He's also been first-team All-NBA twice, which makes Doncic the first player eligible for a supermax extension off his rookie contract.

Doncic will sign the massive deal less than a week after leading Slovenia to its first Olympic berth and a fourth-place finish in Tokyo.

Bulls complete deal for Ball

The Chicago Bulls completed a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.

Around the league

Brooklyn re-signed veteran big man Blake Griffin, who revived his career as part of the supporting cast for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Griffin signed as a free agent with Brooklyn on March 8. He averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26 games. ...

The Charlotte Hornets agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach James Borrego, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction.