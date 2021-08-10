Texans' Watson back at practice

HOUSTON – Deshaun Watson returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Monday after not taking part in workouts for almost a week.

Watson reported to camp on time and was on the field for the team's first five days of practice, participating in individual drills only. When the players wore pads for the first time on Tuesday, he did not participate and was not on the field.

He continued to be absent from practice until Monday when he trotted onto the field with the rest of the team. He only worked during individual drills and went into the indoor practice facility after the first five periods of work. He returned to the field near the end of the two-hour practice and watched as his teammates went through 11-on-11 work.

Coach David Culley refused to say why Watson stopped practicing with the team last week, and he wasn't available to answer questions regarding his return Monday because he spoke before practice.

Watson's future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

Giants' Barkley off PUP list

The New York Giants activated Saquon Barkley from the physically unable to perform, although it's likely the star running back will not do much immediately.

Barkley tore the ACL in his right knee in the second game of last season and needed major reconstructive surgery. He started training camp two weeks ago on the PUP list, but has been on the field watching his teammates.

The Giants also took linebacker Oshane Ximines off the PUP list. He injured his shoulder on Oct. 4 and was placed on injured reserve five days later. He had surgery in November to repair a torn rotator cuff.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson, the team's fifth-round draft choice, remain on PUP.

Saints kicker Lutz to have surgery

Saints place-kicker Wil Lutz has scheduled surgery to a repair a core muscle injury and it is unclear if he'll return in time for the regular season.

Lutz announced the procedure with a post on social media, and Saints coach Sean Payton said the Saints would have to work out kickers and sign a new one “at least” for the preseason.

Lutz has made 77 of 81 career field goals inside of 40 yards since making the team as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia State in 2016.