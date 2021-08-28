Cavs acquire 7-footer Markkanen from Bulls

CLEVELAND – Lauri Markkanen was in search of a new team. The Cavaliers needed to add another outside shooter.

They found each other.

The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire Markkanen, a restricted free agent forward from Chicago in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday.

Markkanen, 24, will receive a four-year, $67.4 million contract, added the person. The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.

The 7-foot Markkanen averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 51 games for the Bulls last season, his fourth with the club. Markkanen had been unable to work out a deal with Chicago, and Cleveland jumped at the chance to get him.

Vaccinations rules detailed

All NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday.

Team personnel will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1; game-day personnel by the time of a team's first home preseason game, which means early October.

Among the groups of personnel required to have vaccinations: coaches, medical and performance staff, equipment staff, front office members, team and arena security, media relations, social media producers, facility operations workers and more.

Those not fully vaccinated, the NBA said, “will be prohibited from having in-person interaction with, or being within 15 feet of, any player or referee.” They would also not be permitted to travel with teams and would have to wear face masks at all times inside team facilities.