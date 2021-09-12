The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 12, 2021 1:00 am

    In the news

    Basketball Hall inducts new class

    Paul Pierce, a 10-time All-Star, was in the class scheduled to be honored at the Springfield, Massachusetts, shrine Saturday night. Also giving the event a Celtics feel: Bill Russell, who is already in the Hall as a player, will be inducted as a coach.

    Others to be inducted are Villanova coach Jay Wright, Pistons star Ben Wallace, Chris Bosh, coach Rick Adelman, three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson, All-Star Chris Webber and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith.

    The Hall's committees, which are focused on preserving all areas of the game, have also selected Val Ackerman, Cotton Fitzsimmons and Howard Garfinkel to be inducted as contributor.

    – Associated Press

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story