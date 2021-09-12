Basketball Hall inducts new class

Paul Pierce, a 10-time All-Star, was in the class scheduled to be honored at the Springfield, Massachusetts, shrine Saturday night. Also giving the event a Celtics feel: Bill Russell, who is already in the Hall as a player, will be inducted as a coach.

Others to be inducted are Villanova coach Jay Wright, Pistons star Ben Wallace, Chris Bosh, coach Rick Adelman, three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson, All-Star Chris Webber and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith.

The Hall's committees, which are focused on preserving all areas of the game, have also selected Val Ackerman, Cotton Fitzsimmons and Howard Garfinkel to be inducted as contributor.

– Associated Press