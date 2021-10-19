The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 19, 2021

    Pistons rule out Cade Cunningham for opener against Bulls

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

     

    DETROIT — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of the team's season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained right ankle.

    Detroit will host the Bulls on Wednesday night without Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Cunningham hurt his ankle early in training camp and did not play in the preseason.

    Detroit is counting on the 6-foot-8 guard to help restore success.

    The Pistons have earned a spot in the playoffs just twice since 2009, when they ended an eight-year playoff run that included their third NBA championship, two Eastern Conference titles and six trips to the conference finals.

