Silver believes Nets' position on Irving fair

Adam Silver, the basketball fan, would prefer to see Kyrie Irving on the court again with the Brooklyn Nets as soon as possible.

Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, would prefer to see Irving vaccinated.

Silver said Monday he hopes Irving – one of the few players in the league who has not yet chosen to be vaccinated – changes his mind before long and clears a path to get back on the floor with the Nets.

“I would like to see our players vaccinated, because I think it's a public service of sorts, particularly to young people who might not see the value of getting vaccinated,” Silver said on the eve of the league's 75th anniversary season, the third to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Irving cannot play for the Nets in large part because of rules unique to New York and San Francisco requiring vaccinations as a prerequisite for working. The Nets said last week that Irving would not be involved in team activities “until he is eligible to be a full participant.”

“There's nothing fair about this virus,” Silver said. “It's indiscriminate in terms of who it impacts. And I think it's perfectly appropriate that New York and other cities have passed laws that require people who both work and visit arenas to be vaccinated. That seems to be a responsible public-health decision.”

About 96% of NBA players have been vaccinated, Silver said. That means that about 20, or less than one per team on average, are not. Anyone working games in proximity to players this season, from referees to stat-crew employees, must be vaccinated by league mandate.

In other matters Silver discussed Monday:

• Silver said the league's $10 billion revenue projection for 2021-22 is based on having full arenas all season. He said the league missed revenue projections by about 35% last season, largely because arenas were not filled for much of the year.

• There still are no resolutions to league investigations into the sign-and-trade deals that sent Lonzo Ball to Chicago and Kyle Lowry to Miami this summer.

• Adding an in-season tournament, something Silver has sought for some time and models in part after what exists in European soccer, remains a viable possibility going forward.

Giannis' goals

The last time there was an NBA contest that mattered, Giannis Antetokounmpo picked the perfect time to have the game of his life.

His numbers: 50 points, 14 rebounds. Only the third such game with that many points and rebounds in NBA Finals history. The Milwaukee Bucks were crowned world champions for the first time in 50 years, Antetokounmpo – who played through a knee injury in the series – was the easy choice as NBA Finals MVP.

And if that wasn't enough, the story might have gotten even happier for Bucks fans two months later when Antetokounmpo announced that he's just getting started.

“I don't care about trophies. I don't care about the MVP's. I don't care about defensive player of the years. All those things, I don't care,”Antetokounmpo said. “I care about getting better because I know if I do that, there's more things coming.”