Pacers see 21-point lead get away in loss to Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – LaMelo Ball scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets used a 24-0 third quarter run to battle back and beat the Indiana Pacers 123-122 on Wednesday night.

Indiana led 122-121 on Torrey Craig's foul shots with 12.7 left. P.J. Washington made two free throws with 4.6 seconds left before Domantas Sabonis missed from 11 feet to seal the Hornets' win.

The run ignited a home crowd of 15,521 that had little to cheer for at that point.

“The building had been pretty dead in the first half,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “A lot of that was we were playing well. But they got going and the energy in the building got going, and when that happens, crazy things happen in this league.”

Ball scored 12 points in the third-period run and finished with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Gordon Hayward scored 27 for Charlotte, which got 14 each from newcomers Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ish Smith. Miles Bridges had 13 and Cody Martin 10 for the Hornets, who played without last year's leading scorer Terry Rozier.

Borrego said pregame that Rozier would test his sprained left ankle and undergo tests before the team would determine his status. He was ruled out shortly before tipoff.

Sabonis scored 33 points with 15 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon had 28, and Chris Duarte chipped in with 27 for Indiana, which had a 21-point lead early in the second half. Justin Holiday added 11 for the Pacers.

Both teams had to overcome double-digit leads in the second half to set up a tense finish.

BULLS 94, PISTONS 88: In Detroit, Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, leading the Chicago past Detroit.

Detroit's Jerami Grant was off on an 11-foot baseline jumper with 50 seconds left, missing a chance to tie it. The Bulls sealed the victory by making free throws.

The Pistons were without rookie guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick, whose NBA debut was delayed by a sprained right ankle.

DeMar DeRozan had 17 points, and Lonzo Ball had 12 points in their Bulls debut. Nikola Vucevic had 10 points and 11 rebounds at halftime and finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Grant led the Pistons with 24 points.

GRIZZLIES 122, CAVALIERS 121: In Memphis, Tenn., Ja Morant had 37 points and six assists, De'Anthony Melton added 20 points and Memphis pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Morant and Melton combined for 14 points down the stretch as the Cavaliers pulled within a point on a couple of occasions but could never overtake Memphis. Desmond Bane added 22 points for Memphis.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points, hitting all 11 of his shots from the field. Collin Sexton and rookie Evan Mobley added 17 points each. Cedi Osman, keyed a first-half burst and finished with 15.

KNICKS 138, CELTICS 134 (2OT): In New York, Julius Randle scored 35 points, Evan Fournier made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime and added 32 points against his former team to outlast Jaylen Brown and the Celtics.

Brown scored a career-high 46 points after overcoming a bout of COVID-19, and Jayson Tatum had the biggest basket of his awful opener with a three-point play that gave Boston a 134-133 lead with 1:05 remaining.

Fournier then hit his fourth 3-pointer of the overtimes with 56 seconds to go and Derrick Rose finished it off with a basket with 22 seconds to play as the Knicks finally put away a game they seemed to have won much earlier.

Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, but was 7 for 30 from the field, including 2 for 15 from 3-point range. The U.S. Olympic gold medalist missed badly on a jumper that could have won it at the end of the first overtime.