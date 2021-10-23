Brissett helps Pacers pull away from Heat in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS  Oshae Brissett scored 18 points, including the go-ahead inside basket in overtime, as the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Miami Heat 102-91 on Saturday night.

The teams traded baskets to start overtime, then Brissett scored off an offensive rebound to provide a 90-88 lead and start a 9-0 run.

Rookie guard Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 19 points. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and 15 assists.

The Pacers bounced back after opening the season with a pair of one-point road losses including in overtime defeat at Washington on Thursday.

Tyler Herro led all scorers with 30 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. All-Star guard Jimmy Butler added 19. Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Butler missed shots on back-to-back possessions with the game tied in the final minute. Brogdon blocked Butler's driving layup attempt with 17 seconds remaining.

Duarte missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation.

The outcome was in stark contrast to the Heat's season opener, a 42-point home blowout of NBA champion Milwaukee on Thursday. Miami scored 40 points in the first quarter of that win, yet managed just 46 points and trailed by 10 at the half against Indiana.

TIP-INS

Heat: Trailed by four after the first quarter, unlike Thursday when the Heat opened on a 22-3 run and led by 23 against the Bucks after 12 minutes. ... Herro, who scored a team-high 27 points off the bench in the opener, led Miami with 16 points in the first half.

Pacers: Missed nine consecutive shots and scored just eight points in the third quarter. ... Duarte scored seven of the team's first nine points. ... Reserve G Jeremy Lamb hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Orlando on Monday night.

Pacers: Host Milwaukee on Monday night.