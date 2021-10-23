Pacers fall to 0-2 after OT loss to Wizards

WASHINGTON  Davis Bertans made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left in overtime, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal on Friday night, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-134.

Beal was out because of hip problems, but Spencer Dinwiddie scored 34 points in his home debut for the Wizards, including a 3-pointer to tie the game with 33.6 seconds left in the fourth.

Indiana scored the first six points of overtime, but the Wizards fought back to tie it on another 3 by Dinwiddie. It was tied at 131 when Washington had the ball in a potential two-for-one situation in the final minute of overtime. Bertans sank his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put the Wizards ahead to stay.

Rookie Chris Duarte missed a 3 at the other end for Indiana, and Kyle Kuzma made a free throw with 6.7 seconds left to give Washington a four-point lead.

Myles Turner scored a career-high 40 points for the Pacers, and Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis added 28 apiece.

HORNETS 123, CAVALIERS 112: In Cleveland, Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 as Charlotte wrecked the Cavs home opener.

The Hornets led by only one entering the final 12 minutes before outscoring the Cavs 19-2 in the first 3:27, when Cleveland turned the ball over seven times. Gordon Hayward made two 3-pointes in the decisive run as Charlotte won its second straight to open the season. Hayward finished with 18 points and LaMelo Ball had 17 for the Hornets.