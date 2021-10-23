Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am
Pacers fall to 0-2 after OT loss to Wizards
WASHINGTON Davis Bertans made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left in overtime, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal on Friday night, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-134.
Beal was out because of hip problems, but Spencer Dinwiddie scored 34 points in his home debut for the Wizards, including a 3-pointer to tie the game with 33.6 seconds left in the fourth.
Indiana scored the first six points of overtime, but the Wizards fought back to tie it on another 3 by Dinwiddie. It was tied at 131 when Washington had the ball in a potential two-for-one situation in the final minute of overtime. Bertans sank his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put the Wizards ahead to stay.
Rookie Chris Duarte missed a 3 at the other end for Indiana, and Kyle Kuzma made a free throw with 6.7 seconds left to give Washington a four-point lead.
Myles Turner scored a career-high 40 points for the Pacers, and Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis added 28 apiece.
HORNETS 123, CAVALIERS 112: In Cleveland, Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 as Charlotte wrecked the Cavs home opener.
The Hornets led by only one entering the final 12 minutes before outscoring the Cavs 19-2 in the first 3:27, when Cleveland turned the ball over seven times. Gordon Hayward made two 3-pointes in the decisive run as Charlotte won its second straight to open the season. Hayward finished with 18 points and LaMelo Ball had 17 for the Hornets.
