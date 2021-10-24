Pacers lean on defense to beat Heat

INDIANAPOLIS – After not playing much defense in the season’s first two games, the Indiana Pacers were far more stingy against the Miami Heat.

The Pacers outscored the Heat 16-5 in overtime for a 102-91 victory on Saturday night to avoid losing a third consecutive close game in which they blew a halftime lead.

“It really came down to just a hell of a lot better defense than we played in the first two games,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said, referring to a pair of one-point losses, including at Washington in overtime on Thursday. “The first two games, we just traded shots. When you do that, you can get bitten.”

The Pacers allowed an average of 129 points in those games. They were ahead by 10 entering the third quarter against the Heat, who cut the deficit to one entering the fourth.

“This is more Pacers basketball,” said guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds. “Not all the missed shots, but the defensive grind-it-out style.”

A timely bench boost also helped as reserve forward Oshae Brissett scored 18 points, including the go-ahead inside basket in overtime. The teams traded baskets to start overtime, then Brissett scored off an offensive rebound to provide a 90-88 lead and start a 9-0 run.

“We wouldn’t have won that game without (Jeremy) Lamb and Oshae,” Brogdon said, making reference to Lamb adding 12 points on four threes.

Rookie guard Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 19 points.

Tyler Herro led all scorers with 30 points on 12-of-28 shooting and also grabbed 10 rebounds. All-Star guard Jimmy Butler added 19, but lamented too many missed shots in a 7-of-22 effort.

CAVALIERS 101, HAWKS 95: In Cleveland, Rookie Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for their first win of the season.

Ricky Rubio had 23 points and eight assists, and Jarrett Allen added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, which trailed by 13 points in the second quarter. The Cavaliers had lost their first two games, both by 11.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall selection from USC, scored seven points during a 21-0 run that put Cleveland ahead 67-58 in the third. Atlanta went scoreless for 4:28 after Trae Young made a layup with 46 seconds left in the second quarter.

Young paced the Hawks with 24 points, while Cam Reddish scored 19 points and Clint Capela had 10 points and 14 rebounds.