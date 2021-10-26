Raptors fall short against Bulls

TORONTO – DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former team, Zach LaVine had 22 points and the Chicago Bulls opened a season with four straight wins for the first time since 1996-97, holding off the Toronto Raptors 111-108 on Monday night.

Nikola Vucevic scored 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 15 as the Bulls won their fourth straight meeting with Toronto. Ball shot 5 for 9 from 3-point range.

OG Anunoby scored 22 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 18 as the struggling Raptors lost for the third time in four games.

Toronto's Fred VanVleet scored 15 points and set a career high with 17 assists. Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors.

Chicago opened a 20-point lead less than three minutes into the second half and was up 97-86 with 7:57 left in the fourth, but Anunoby scored the final five points in a 9-0 Toronto run as the Raptors cut it to 97-95 with 4:49 to go.

DeRozan sandwiched jump shots around a pair of free throws from Alex Caruso as the Bulls answered with a 6-0 spurt to take a 103-95 lead with 3:27 to play.

Barnes scored off a Bulls turnover with 15 seconds left, cutting it to 110-108. Vucevic missed the first of two free throws, ending Chicago's streak of 20 consecutive makes, but hit the second to put the Bulls up by three. VanVleet missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.

HAWKS 122, PISTONS 104: In Atlanta, Trae Young had 32 points and nine assists, and John Collins scored 22 in the win.

The Hawks have won 24 of their last 30 home games, including playoff games, dating to Feb. 21.

The Pistons' Kelly Olynyk had 17 of his 21 points in the first half and Saddiq Bey scored 21 for Detroit, which dropped to 0-3. Olynyk and Josh Johnson were new additions to the Pistons' starting lineup – Olynyk replacing the injured Jerami Grant and Johnson taking the spot of Frank Jackson.

Atlanta led 95-79 entering the fourth, and continued its offensive assault. After Collins made a one-handed dunk over Olynyk on another alley-oop pass from Huerter in the closing minutes to make it 120-97.

For the Pistons, Grant could not play because of a left elbow infection and No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, with a right ankle sprain, did not make the trip.