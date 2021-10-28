Raptors win at home for 1st time since 2020

TORONTO – Fred VanVleet had a season-high 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a season-high 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors won at home for the first time in 20 months, beating the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Wednesday night.

Scottie Barnes had 18 points and seven assists, and fellow rookie Dalano Banton came off the bench to score 10 points as the Raptors won in Toronto for the first time in four tries this season.

The Raptors' previous win in their home arena was Feb. 23, 2020 – also against Indiana. Travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the team to play home games in Florida at the end of the 2019-20 season and throughout 2020-21.

VanVleet shot 6 for 7 from 3-point range and had six assists.

Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points in 22 minutes but injured his left hamstring early in the third quarter and did not return.

Chris Duarte scored 14 points, Jeremy Lamb had 12 and Myles Turner had 10 for the Pacers, who are 0-3 on the road.

Indiana went 21-15 away from home last season, the best road record in the Eastern Conference.

Domantas Sabonis had nine points and eight rebounds but had four of the Pacers' 23 turnovers. The Raptors scored 31 points off Indiana miscues.

Toronto led 57-48 at halftime. VanVleet made all three of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter and Banton scored seven points as the Raptors took an 87-71 lead to the fourth.

Anunoby had 16 points in the first quarter.

HEAT 106, NETS 93: In New York, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1). P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14.

A preseason favorite to win the NBA championship, Brooklyn has alternated losses and wins through the first five games dropped to 2-3. Kevin Durant finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Joe Harris contributed 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range. With his third 3-pointer of the game, Harris passed Jason Kidd as the franchise's career leader in made 3-pointers.

HAWKS 102, PELICANS 99: In New Orleans, Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks capitalized on 21 offensive rebounds .

The teams were tied at 98 when the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, who had 20 points, attempted a transition 3-pointer for the lead but missed the rim entirely.

Atlanta went in front for good shortly after, when John Collins came straight down the lane unimpeded to put back Young's missed 3 off the back rim with a dunk with 55 seconds left.

Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks

Devonte Graham hit five 3s and led New Orleans with 21 points. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans.