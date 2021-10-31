Pacers' early-season woes continue with home loss

INDIANAPOLIS  Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night.

Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft this year, hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give the Raptors the final margin. The Pacers Domantas Sabonis missed a hurried 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The Raptors never led by more than three until the final quarter, then surged to a 92-84 advantage on Fred VanFleets three with 1:44 remaining. VanFleet finished with 16 points. OG Anunoby had 15.

Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 15 in his season debut.

The Raptors have won three in a row, including an 118-100 victory over Indiana at home on Thursday. The Pacers have lost six of seven.

Levert, who missed the seasons first six games with a back stress fracture, scored nine of Indianas initial 13 points. The Pacers led by as many as seven points in the first half.

PISTONS 110, MAGIC 103: In Detroit, Jeremi Grant scored 22 points, and No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham added seven rebounds in his NBA debut as Detroit claimed its first win of the season.

Cunningham missed the preseason and the first four games of the regular season with a sprained ankle.

Kelly Olynyk had 18 points for Detroit. Saddiq Bey and Josh Jackson each scored 13.

Brothers Franz (19 points) and Moritz Wagner (13) combined for 32 points for the Magic (1-6), including seven 3-pointers. Cole Anthony had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Cunningham struggled from the floor in the first half of his debut, going 1 for 7 and missing all four 3-point attempts. However, he had seven rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes of action. He missed his only shot while playing five minutes in the second half.

76ERS 122, HAWKS 94: In Philadelphia, Tobias Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Joel Embiid added 19 points to lead Philadelphia.

Philadelphia carried a 60-36 advantage over the Hawks in the paint while outscoring Atlanta by a 34-14 margin on fast-break points. Six different Sixers finished in double figures with, Tyrese Maxey (16), Seth Curry (15), Matisse Thybulle (11) and Shake Milton (11) all adding to the scoring party.

Harris was 9 of 13 from the floor and had four assists. Embiid  who has been forced to play at the perimeter and away from the post because of nagging knee issues left over from last years postseason  shot 5 of 13 and grabbed five rebounds.

Cam Reddish led the Hawks with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. Trae Young and Bogan Bogdanovic each had 13 points, but Young struggled at 5 for 15 from the floor and only got to the foul line four times.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Atlanta beat top-seeded Philadelphia in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The 76ers Game 7 defeat was punctuated by Ben Simmons passing on an open dunk in the final minutes  a flashpoint in the ongoing drama between the All-Star point guard and the organization.

Simmons was spotted on an exercise bike at the 76ers practice facility following shootaround.

76ers coach Doc Rivers said there is no time frame for Simmons to return to on-court team activities. Simmons is currently out for personal reasons after holding out for a trade and being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team prior to the Sixers opener on Oct. 20.

KNICKS 123, PELICANS 117: In New Orleans, R.J. Barrett made six 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 35 points as New York won for the fifth time in six games to start the season. Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker each scored 19 for the Knicks.

The Knicks went 19 of 33 (57.6%) from 3-point range as a team, the difference in the game. New Orleans made 11 of 33 (33.3%) from deep.