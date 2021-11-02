Bulls turn 14-point deficit into 14-point win at Boston

BOSTON – DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit Monday night to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114 and improve to 6-1 for the season.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 103-89, 14-point deficit into a 14-point victory.

Jaylen Brown scored 28 for the Celtics, who have lost three in a row and left their home court to boos after falling to 2-5 in new coach Ime Udoka's first season. Al Horford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored 20 for Boston.

The Celtics led 94-75 with about three minutes left in the third quarter and still had a 103-89 lead entering the fourth. But Chicago scored the first 12 points in the fourth to cut the deficit to two points, 103-101, with just over 8 minutes left.

Ayo Dosunmu, a second-round draft pick who had his first double-digit NBA game with 14 points, hit a 3-pointer with 6:53 left to put the Bulls up 106-105. The Celtics briefly retook the lead before Chicago scored 18 of the next 20 points.

CAVALIERS 113, HORNETS 110: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds the Cleveland held off Charlotte.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland had 16 points – including two clutch free throws with 14.9 seconds left – as the Cavaliers went 3-2 on the road.

LaMelo Ball finished with 30 points and Terry Rozier added 23 for Charlotte, which overcame a sloppy first half to cut a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to two before falling short.

The Cavaliers took advantage of eight Charlotte turnovers in the first quarter to jump out to a 40-21 lead. By halftime, the Hornets had turned it over 13 times, leading to 22 Cleveland points and trailed by 16.

The Hornets trailed 101-84 with seven minutes remaining before Rozier and Ball ignited a 10-0 run.

Charlotte got as close as two on a drive by Rozier with 20 seconds left, but Garland's two free throws sealed the win.