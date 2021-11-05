Phoenix owner faces inquiry

PHOENIX – The NBA has asked a law firm to investigate the Phoenix Suns after a published report Thursday detailed allegations that owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure in charge of the franchise.

ESPN said it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record.

In ESPN's report, Sarver denied or disputed most of the allegations through his legal team. The Suns also strongly denied the report in a lengthy statement released Thursday.

“I would entirely welcome an impartial NBA investigation which may prove our only outlet for clearing my name and the reputation of an organization of which I'm so very proud,” Sarver said.

Sarver will get his wish. The NBA released its own statement from executive vice president of communications Mike Bass saying the allegations were “extremely serious” and that the league has asked the Wachtell Lipton law firm to “commence a comprehensive investigation.”

“The NBA and WNBA remain committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees,” Bass said. “Once the investigation is completed, its findings will provide the basis for any league action.”

Among the allegations: Former Suns coach Earl Watson said the Sarver was upset that Golden State forward Draymond Green used the N-word during a game in 2016 and that the owner repeated the N-word several times when voicing his displeasure. Watson said he told Sarver that he can't use that word.

Watson was the Suns' coach for all or part of three seasons before being fired three games into the 2017-18 season.

Sarver has owned the Suns since 2004. The 59-year-old Phoenix businessman also owns the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

76ERS 109, PISTONS 98: In Detroit, Seth Curry scored 23 points, and Tyrese Maxey added 20 to lead Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. Shake Milton scored 16 points.

The Sixers, playing for the second straight night, only used eight players. Furkan Korkmaz (wrist) sat out, and former Pistons forward Tobias Harris remained sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

Jeremi Grant scored 27 for the Pistons, but only five in the second half. Cade Cunningham had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Detroit got 22 points from Grant on its way to a 66-63 halftime lead. Curry had 18.