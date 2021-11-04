Turner leads Pacers over Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS – Myles Turner scored 25 points, hitting 7 of 10 3-pointers, and had 13 rebounds in the Indiana Pacers' 111-98 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Turner scored the first eight points of the game – and the Pacers never trailed. Caris LeVert added 21 points for Indiana.

RJ Barrett led New York with 23 points, and Julius Randle added 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Knicks pulled to 85-83 on Derrick Rose's basket, but the Pacers scored the next five points to regain control.

Turner left the game in the second quarter after taking a blow to the head from Randle while taking a charge. He returned in the second half and opened with a 3-pointer in the first minute in the third quarter.

Indiana shot 45.3% in the first half to take a 59-50 lead. The Pacers made nine 3-pointers in the opening half, while the Knicks were 4 of 16.

76ERS 103, BULLS 98: In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return to the 76ers lineup,.

Georges Niang added 18 points for the short-handed 76ers, who have won four in a row.

In addition to Ben Simmons (personal reasons), who has missed all eight games, Philadelphia was without starters Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring).

DeMar DeRozan tied a season high with 37 points for Chicago and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 27 for the Bulls, who nearly came back from a double-digit deficit..

CAVALIERS 107, TRAIL BLAZERS 104: In Cleveland, Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds for Cleveland.

Portland's Damian Lillard missed a 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left. Lillard had 26 points and eight assists.

Collin Sexton added 21 points for Cleveland.