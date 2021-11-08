LeVert, Sabonis help Pacers down Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Caris LeVert scored 22 points, and the Indiana Pacers held on after blowing a 15-point lead, beating the Sacramento Kings 94-91 on Sunday night.

Domontas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help Indiana to its first win in Sacramento since 2018. T.J. McConnell added 17 points and Chris Duarte scored 15.

“All together, not just down the stretch, we really followed the game plan,” LeVert said. “We kind of slowed the game down a little bit and anchored to our defense. It paid dividends for us.”

Sacramento trailed most of the game before opening the fourth quarter with an 11-1 run to take a three-point lead. Indiana responded with 10 straight points.

McConnell's bucket down low put the Pacers up 93-88 before Haliburton's 3-pointer cut the gap to two points with 1:28 remaining.

The teams exchanged multiple misses, and Haliburton missed the rim on a deep 3-point attempt late before McConnell made one of two free throws with 2.5 seconds left.

The Pacers then intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass attempt.

“A very determined group of guys that were in a bend-but-don't-break mode,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “The last two or three stops were really symbolic of who we need to be as a team defensively. Grit, physical, smart, not fouling and then being able to come up with rebounds.”

Harrison Barnes scored 22 points for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield scored 17 apiece.

Two nights after setting a franchise record with 22 3-pointers, the Kings shot 10 of 34 beyond the arc.

“Tyese with an open 3 for game at the end, I'll take that in any close game,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “We know we have a long way to go still. This one hurts.”

LeVert scored 11 points in the third quarter.

Sabonis got hit in the face by an elbow from teammate Goga Bitadze when both were attempting to block a layup attempt. Sabonis was shaken up but remained in the game.

The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon missed his second straight game due to non-COVID illness.

CAVALIERS 129, KNICKS 109: In New York, Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 37 to lead Cleveland to its fourth straight win.

Evan Mobley added 26 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 and Darius Garland 16 for the Cavaliers (7-4).

Rubio's previous career high was 34 with Utah against San Antonio in 2018.

New York has lost three of four to fall to 6-4. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 19, and Derek Rose, who started at point guard, had with 15. Evan Fournier also had 15.

Down 57-56 at halftime, Cleveland outscored the Knicks 33-18 in the third quarter to enter the fourth with an 89-75 advantage.

New York shot only 9 of for 31 from 3-point range. Cleveland was 19 of 35.