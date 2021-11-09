Bulls rally past Nets with 42 in 4th quarter

CHICAGO – DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 24 and the Chicago Bulls used a 42-point fourth quarter to pull away for a 118-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Rookie Ayo Dosumnu had 15 points and played a key role in the late rally as Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kevin Durant, who entered as the NBA's leading scorer with a 28.6 average, had 38 points, but Brooklyn had its five-game winning streak snapped. LaMarcus Aldridge added 19.

The Nets had played Sunday in Toronto and appeared to run out of gas late.

Brooklyn held a 78-76 edge entering the final quarter. Aldridge hit a pair of free throws to open the scoring in the fourth, but Chicago responded with 13 straight points to take command.

DeRozan had back-to-back jumpers to tie the score at 80, and Dosunmu put Chicago back on top with a free throw. Dosunmu then converted a three-point play on the next possession to make it 84-80.

Chicago stretched the lead to 89-80 before Durant scored the Nets' first field goal of the fourth with 7:46 remaining. Alex Caruso countered with a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to double digits for the first time at 92-82.

KNICKS 103, 76ERS 96: In Philadelphia, Julius Randle scored 31 points, including eight straight during a key fourth-quarter stretch, as New York snapped Philadelphia's six-game winning streak.

Philadelphia was without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, which are for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who's tested positive.

RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks, who won their second in the last five.

ESPN, citing sources, reported earlier Monday that Embiid tested positive for COVID-19. Neither the 76ers nor coach Doc Rivers would confirm a positive test. Rivers said before Monday's game that Embiid was “struggling.”

Embiid is the fourth member of the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers sidelined during to COVID-19 protocols, joining Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe. Rivers said an unnamed staff member was also out.

Cavaliers' Sexton out indefinitely

Cavaliers starting guard Collin Sexton will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a knee injury on Sunday in a win over the New York Knicks. The team said Sexton has a meniscus tear in his knee.