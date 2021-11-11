LaVine helps Bulls top Mavs

CHICAGO – Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball made seven of Chicago's 15 3-pointers to help the Bulls top the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 on Wednesday night.

Five players scored in double figures for Chicago during its second straight victory. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan finished with 17 points.

Dallas had won three straight and four of five overall, but it couldn't keep up with LaVine and the Bulls in the second half.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, and Luka Doncic finished with 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

WIZARDS 97, CAVALIERS 94: In Cleveland, Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left as Washington scored the final five points to win.

Kuzma scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers in the final 26 seconds. Montrezl Harrell led the Wizards with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Bradley Beal had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ricky Rubio scored 20 points for the Cavaliers, but he missed one of two free throws with 16 seconds left to keep Washington within 94-92.

PISTONS 112, ROCKETS 104: In Houston, Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points as Detroit won in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA.

Grant shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

It was a stark contrast to his last game when he went 0 for 9 from the field, missing four 3s, in a 96-90 loss to Brooklyn on Friday night.

Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10.

Jokic suspended

Denver's Nikola Jokic and Miami's Markieff Morris hit one another, the NBA hit back.

Jokic was suspended one game for shoving Morris in the back during Monday night's scuffle in Denver, the league announced Tuesday.

That meant Jokic didn't play Wednesday when the Nuggets played host to Indiana.

Morris was fined $50,000 for his role in the mess, and Heat forward Jimmy Butler drew a $30,000 fine.