Reserve Holiday leads Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS  Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 76ers have lost all four games.

Holiday was 9 of 11 from the field. Malcolm Brogdon had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Myles Turner added 20 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the 76ers with a season-high 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting. Tyrese Maxey added 24.

Philadelphia cut it to 107-102 with 2:57 on Maxeys basket. The Pacers pushed the lead to 115-104 with three big baskets by T.J. McConnell.

The 76ers announced after the game assistant coach Dave Joerger is taking a leave of absence to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments to combat a treatable form of cancer.

PISTONS 127, RAPTORS 121: In Toronto, Jerami Grant scored 24 points, Isaiah Stewart had 20 and Detroit used a big fourth quarter to earn its fourth straight victory over Toronto.

Killain Hayes had 13 points and 10 assists, Saddiq Bey scored 16 points, Josh Jackson had 15 points and Frank Jackson added 14. The Pistons shot 6 for 8 from 3-point range in the fourth, outscoring Toronto 34-26 in the final period.

Pascal Siakam fouled out with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points and OG Anunoby had 17 for the Raptors. Toronto lost for the fourth time in five games and dropped to 2-6 at home.

Toronto played without guard Fred VanVleet (left groin) and forward Precious Achiuwa (right shoulder). Forward Khem Birch returned after missing the previous three games because of a sore right knee.

CAVALIERS 91, CELTICS 89: In Cleveland, Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left to lift Cleveland, which rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to open a two-game set.

Dennis Schroder had an opportunity to force overtime for Boston but missed a jumper from the right baseline as time expired. There were five lead changes and seven ties in the final seven minutes.

The teams will meet again Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Celtics built their largest lead at 72-53 with 3:05 left in the third, but the Cavaliers answered with a 24-4 run to go ahead 77-76 on Ricky Rubios free throw with 6:43 remaining in the game.

Garland finished with 22 points and six assists. Cleveland has won six of its last seven and is off to its best start in five years at 9-5.