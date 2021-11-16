Pacers lose to Knicks after cold 4th quarter

NEW YORK – Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 16 points, and the New York Knicks limited the Indiana Pacers to two baskets in the fourth quarter to rally for a 92-84 victory on Monday night.

Kemba Walker also had 16 points for the Knicks, but he didn't play in the fourth when the reserves and especially the defense won it for New York. Derrick Rose, Walker's backup, added 14 points.

The Knicks ended a three-game home losing streak and a two-game skid overall by outscoring the Pacers 23-10 in the final 12 minutes.

Indiana shot 2 for 20 in the fourth period.

Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Pacers, who had won two in a row. Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Caris LeVert scored 17.

The Knicks trailed 74-69 after three quarters before Quickley tied it with the first five points of the fourth. Indiana went back up 82-79 before the Knicks surged ahead with an 8-0 run, with Quickley making a 3-pointer before Rose followed with a basket and an assist on RJ Barrett's dunk.

The Pacers beat the Knicks 111-98 on Nov. 3 behind 25 points from Myles Turner, who made a career-best seven 3-pointers. He had just three points Monday.

Indiana played without rookie Chris Duarte, who had started every game, because of a right shoulder injury.

KINGS 129, PISTONS 107: In Detroit, Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists as Sacramento ended a four-game skid.

The Kings took control with a 26-2 run for a 33-12 lead early in the second quarter.

Richaun Holmes had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox had 19 points and nine assists for Sacramento, which had six players with at least 15 points.

Cade Cunningham had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Detroit. Saddiq Bey scored 28, but no one else reached double figures for the Pistons.

CELTICS 98, CAVALIERS 92: In Cleveland, Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, and Dennis Schroder had six points in the final 76 seconds as Boston salvaged a split of a two-game set at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Al Horford had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Schroder and Marcus Smart each scored 14 as Boston (7-7) won for the third time in four games. Tatum also had eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

On Saturday, Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left as Cleveland rallied from a 19-point deficit in a 91-89 win over Boston. Both teams played their third game in four nights.

On Monday, Ricky Rubio scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half, and Cedi Osman had 26 points and five assists for the Cavaliers (9-6).