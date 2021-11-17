Harden, Nets outlast short-handed Cavaliers, 109-99

NEW YORK – James Harden scored 27 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 and Kevin Durant 23 to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 on Wednesday.

Patty Mills added 21 points to give the Nets four 20-point scorers for the first time this season. Brooklyn improved to 11-5 with its eighth victory in 10 games.

Ricky Rubio led Cleveland with 25 points, Darius Garland added 24 and Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, and Dean Wade each had 11. The Cavaliers dropped to 9-7.

Cleveland played without center Jarrett Allen (illness), guard Collin Sexton (torn left meniscus), and forwards Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Lauri Markkanen (conditioning) and Lamar Stevens (sprained right ankle).

Brooklyn led 62-41 at the half, with Durant scoring 19 points and Harden 16. Cleveland outscored Brooklyn 32-19 in the third to cut it to 81-73.

Brooklyn twice pushed the lead to 13 in the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers outscored the Nets 8-2 in a 2:05 stretch to close to 96-89 left.

UP NEXT:

Cavaliers: Host Golden State on Thursday night.

Nets: Host Orlando on Friday night.